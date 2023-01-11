LA storm relocates Topanga Elementary students while school is closed

On Wednesday, students and staff at Topanga Elementary School were relocated to Canyon Charter Elementary School in Santa Monica because of storm damage and poor weather conditions.

Topanga Elementary is located at 22075 Topanga School Road in Topanga.

Los Angeles Unified School District announced in a tweet that Topanga Elementary School will be closed until further notice and that the teachers and support staff will be available at Canyon Charter.

"We take the safety of our students very seriously," LAUSD said in a

tweet. "We remain in communication with local authorities for important

updates about our campus. We will provide updates as they become available."