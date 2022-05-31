LA River Recreation Zone officially open for Summer season

The new Taylor Yard Bridge, which opened in March, connects Glassell Park to Elysian Valley over the Los Angeles River. It's one of the newer additions to the LA River Recreation Zone, which is officially open for the Summer season.

The serene sound of flowing water coupled with the warmth of the almost-summer sun — a perfect draw to nature — right in the middle of Los Angeles.

"It's just beautiful. Being able to see all the birds down here — It's like having an urban oasis," said Gabrielle Escarrega, an outdoor enthusiast.

The recreation zone is open to the public for bird watching, cycling, walking and even getting in the water for a kayaking trip down the LA River.

"You can still be in the center of it all but have an escape," said Escarrega.

From sunrise to sunset, the LA River is officially open for recreation four months out of the year — from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Liam Hong and Vana Boghozian, who have lived around the recreation zone for years, say that the LA River and the bike paths that parallel have been transformed.

"It had always been rough, I would say about five years ago" said Hong. "But now everything is starting to feel more accessible to pedestrians and people who live around here."

"It's nice to see that it's actually safe right now to just walk around," said Boghozian. "Especially if it's for a walk, it's nice to be far from the main streets [and] the cars."

The area is managed by Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority. Escarrega says neighbors also pitch in to keep up the area.

"I know one of my neighbors comes through every couple weeks and does a trash pick up just to keep it clean," said Escarrega.

Typical years leave the LA River with varying water levels, but California's severe drought conditions threaten water levels more. But without any rain recently, the LA River still has water running through it.

"It's kind of a gem, and for somebody who lives in the neighborhood, like myself, I just appreciate it so much," said Escarrega.