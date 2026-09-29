LA police searching for 4 missing children last seen with their mother

Los Angeles police are searching for four missing children who were last seen leaving their home in Reseda.

Mehrangez Sangalieva, 31, and her four children: Anas Mirova, 9, Zuhal Mirzoda, 5, Maryam Mirova, 2, and Rayana Mirova, 1, left their home in the 6600 block of Reseda Boulevard at around 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 26, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD said there was a court order prohibiting Sangalieva from moving the children from their home during an active investigation. Officers did not specify the nature of the investigation.

The California Highway Patrol provided this bulletin for the missing children and their mother. CHP

Investigators believe Sangalieva was driving a gray 2011 Toyota Prius with the license plate number 6SWK678.

Officers said she is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anas and his sister Zuhal also have brown hair and brown eyes. Anas is about 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 60 pounds. Officers did not specify Zuhal's height.

Sangalieva's daughter Maryam has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to LAPD. Officers said her youngest daughter, 1-year-old Rayana, is roughly 20 pounds.

Officers asked anyone with information about Sangalieva and her children's whereabouts to contact the West Valley Division at (818) 374-7611 or 1(877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website: lacrimestoppers.org.