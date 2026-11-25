The Los Angeles Mission is hosting its annual Thanksgiving giveaway, where it provides thousands of warm meals on Wednesday.

This year's meal will be prepared by a group of LA's top chefs, including Timothy Hollingsworth, the owner of Otium. Preparation for this event began weeks ago with the help of the Mission's culinary team.

The giveaway does more than just provide a warm meal; it also offers other services like a healthcare tent, housing resources, clothes and grooming services. Politicians and other local leaders will also be joining the celebration.

"We are here on Skid Row ministering to the homeless every single day of the year. The Mission serves more than half a million nutritious meals each year — none more important than our annual Thanksgiving banquet for 3,500," said Herb Smith, President of the LA Mission. "We are grateful that Chef Timothy Hollingsworth has volunteered to create unique recipes for this meal. He has worked tirelessly with his handpicked team of top chefs to create and execute this menu."

Fifth Street will be transformed into an outdoor dining room featuring decorations and family-style seating.

The LA Mission will be serving up 1,800 pounds of stuffing, 60 gallons of turkey gravy, 1,800 pounds of mashed potatoes, along with a ton of turnip and collard greens, 3,500 servings of fresh cranberry sauce, thousands of dinner rolls and 600 pumpkin pies.