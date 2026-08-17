Los Angeles County deputies conduct death investigation after apartments fire in La Mirada

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are conducting a death investigation after an apartment fire in LA Mirada on Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the 12600 block of Oxford Drive at 11:14 p.m. after receiving reports of a 2-story apartment building on fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming out of the front door of the building. They quickly began their fire fight and were able to have the blaze knocked down by 11:33 p.m.

The sheriff's department said deputies are conducting a death investigation. Homicide and arson detectives responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. It is unclear if there were any injuries.