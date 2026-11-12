Watch CBS News
Local News

LA Metro, California state employees charged with benefits fraud

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Eight people, including a Los Angeles Metro employee and a state employee, have been charged with fraudulently receiving more than $177,000 in benefits meant for working-class families. 

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the suspects were charged in six separate felony cases after they allegedly lied while applying for CalWORKs and CalFresh, which were created to help low-income families pay for food, housing, employment and other day-to-day needs. 

"Public benefits are a lifeline for struggling families, not free cash for fraudsters," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "While public assistance fraud is a small fraction of the total benefits distributed, even one person who takes advantage of the system is one too many. "

Prosecutors said they have filed more than 340 cases related to false claims for public benefits, totaling about $4.8 million in fraudulent payouts. 

"To anyone thinking about lying on public assistance applications in Los Angeles County, your assets and income will be uncovered, you will be caught, and you will be prosecuted," Hochman said. 

Prosecutors said in most cases the suspects allegedly lied about their employment or hid their assets, including a bakery, a rental home and an investment account with $1 million in it.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue