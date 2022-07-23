Watch CBS News
Local News

LA firefighters battle house fire in Glassell Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on W. Crestmoore Place in Glassell Park, says Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The house is fully involved and firefighters are in a defensive mode.

The fire broke out around 10:24 a.m. Saturday. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 10:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.