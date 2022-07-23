LA firefighters battle house fire in Glassell Park
Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on W. Crestmoore Place in Glassell Park, says Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The house is fully involved and firefighters are in a defensive mode.
The fire broke out around 10:24 a.m. Saturday.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.