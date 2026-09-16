The fabric of LA's Fashion District and the Hispanic American community

Clothing tags reveal the brand, maybe the designer, where they were made, but who actually makes the garment?

In the Los Angeles Fashion District, the majority of the workforce is made up of immigrants. According to the Garment Worker Center, 87% of the local workforce is from either Guatemala or Mexico.

Most of them are women facing language barriers, and they say they are often overworked and underappreciated.

Since immigrating from Guatemala at age 17, Gloria Miguel has been making clothes. So did her mother, late father and extended family.

"My first week, my paycheck was only 80 dollars," the former garment worker said in Spanish.

The LA Fashion District produces more than 80% of the country's clothing. Despite being a multi-billion-dollar industry, workers have historically experienced sweatshop conditions and wage theft.

"I saw a blouse was priced at 30 dollars, but they paid us about 10 cents apiece," Miguel said.

A new song, called "LA Costurera" (the seamstress), is shining a spotlight on LA's garment workers.

As the president of the TransLatin@ Coalition, Bamby Salcedo has spent decades fighting for transgender and immigrant communities.

Her latest project is creating music as artist LA Bamby. "My songs are social justice anthems," she said.

Growing up poor, costureras always altered her hand-me-downs. Now, as a trans performer, costureras make her custom outfits.

"When I wear something that is made by someone who may not be Oscar de la Renta, or Valentino, but who is a member of our community, who has put the same creativity and effort to ensure that we all look beautiful, it's something that we have to acknowledge and recognize," Salcedo said.

It's not just for red-carpet looks but also for everyday items, sometimes life-saving ones. "I feel most proud of the masks and hospital gowns I made during COVID," Miguel said.

She now works as a community organizer for The Garment Worker Center. When she first heard the song "LA Costurera," she said she felt seen.

Miguel hopes that clothing brands aren't the only thing recognized, but also the costureras who brought the designs to life.

"It's really an art. It's an art that makes me happy and proud," Miguel said.