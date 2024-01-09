LA district attorney's office will not file felony charges against former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías in domestic violence case

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has announced that they will not file felony charges against former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías in a case that stems from a domestic violence incident in September.

Instead, the case has been referred to the City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing considerations, according to the DA's office.

Urías, 27, was arrested by Exposition Park police on Sept. 3 after he was allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with a woman outside of BMO Stadium, where an LAFC match had just ended.

Details leading up to the confrontation remain unclear, but the district attorney's office noted that Urías and the victim in the case were married at the time.

"They engaged in an argument whereby the Defendant pushed the Victim against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders," the DA's charges sheet explained.

They determined that neither the injuries sustained by the victim, nor Urías' criminal history were enough to justify a felony filing.

He was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest, ending his tenure with the Dodgers as he became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

Urías was suspended for 20 games in 2019 over a separate domestic violence-related incident that happened in the parking lot of the Beverly Center in May of that year.

Similarly, Urías was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery but no charges were ever filed.

KCAL News has reached out to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office to determine if they plan to file charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.