Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias placed on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been placed on administrative leave, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

Monday, Urias was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. Matt York / AP

The 27-year-old starter, who led the National League in wins in 2021 and earned run average in 2022, was arrested late Sunday and released early Monday on $50,000 bond.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Julio Urías has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation," wrote Major League Baseball.

"The administrative leave, which is effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will refrain from further comment until the appropriate time."

Details on what led to the arrest were not immediately available, though the arrest, which was conducted by Exposition Park police, occurred in the midst of a heavily-congested area due to traffic from the LAFC-Inter Miami matchup at BMO Stadium. The Los Angeles Times says that Urías was in attendance at the game.

The Dodgers also released a statement following Major League Baseball's announcement.

"The Dodgers take all allegations of the kind in this case very seriously, and we do not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence. We are fully cooperating with MLB's investigation and support MLB's and the Commissioner's enforcement of the policy."

Urias was suspended for 20 games in 2019 by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for an incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center on May 13 of that year. TMZ reported that a witness called police saying that Urias was arguing with a woman and shoved her to the ground. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the woman, who denied anything physical took place, insisting it was nothing more than a heated argument.

Urias was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in that incident, but no charges were filed.