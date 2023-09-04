Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias arrested on domestic violence charge

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias, who was suspended 20 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy in 2019, has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, authorities said Monday.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. Matt York / AP

The 27-year-old starter, who led the National League in wins in 2021 and earned run average in 2022, was arrested late Sunday and released early Monday on $50,000 bond.

"We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time," the Dodgers said in a statement Monday morning.

The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami on Tuesday.

Details on what led to the arrest were not immediately available.

Urias was suspended in 2019 by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for an incident in the parking lot of the Beverly Center on May 13 of that year. TMZ reported that a witness called police saying that Urias was arguing with a woman and shoved her to the ground. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the woman, who denied anything physical took place, insisting it was nothing more than a heated argument.

Urias was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in that incident, but no charges were filed.