LA County YMCAs offering free memberships to foster youth

Kids and young adults in foster care can now join one of more than two dozen YMCAs in Los Angeles County for free.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services partnered with the worldwide youth community organization after the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles invested $1 million into the "You Belong" initiative.

"This partnership has renewed my hope that, in the future, former foster youth will have stronger connections with good, kind, conscientious people in their communities and a smoother transition to becoming adults," DCFS Director Brandon Nichols said.

The program will allow foster youth between the ages of 12 and 26 to connect with licensed clinical social workers and mentors at one of 27 locations. Foster youth will also have access to other resources, including fitness, nutrition, mental health and substance use prevention information. The initiative also provides other programs such as paid job training, leadership development courses, conflict resolution workshops and financial literacy classes.

27 YMCA locations in Los Angeles County are participating in the pilot program. Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

"Through the 'You Belong' initiative, we're not just offering free access to our centers – we're promising youth in foster care that they will never have to navigate adulthood alone," said Victor Dominguez, president and CEO of YMCA in LA. "Every Y center will be a sanctuary where they truly belong, today, tomorrow and for years to come."

Two locations, Weingart in South LA and the Antelope Valley YMCA, will also extend free memberships to caregivers and foster parents.

"Our message is clear: You will always have a home at the Y," Dominguez said. "No matter where life takes you in Los Angeles, the Y is a community that cares and is waiting with open arms."

To sign up, foster youth should contact their DCFS social worker, who will refer them to a YMCA in their community. The facilities will also provide a space for parents working toward reunification to interact with children during supervised visits.