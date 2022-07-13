LA County Supervisors approve new strategy to remove sheriff from office

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors wants the ability to remove an elected sheriff from office for cause, and on Tuesday, they approved a motion that would ask voters in November to give them the power to do so.

Board Chair Holly Mitchell coauthored the motion.

"This motion begins a process that would empower the voters to decide whether the board should be able to remove a sheriff only for cause," Mitchell said.

For days, Villanueva has blasted the idea.

"It's just a big power grab for the supervisors, as if they don't have enough power already, and they're trying to eliminate the few checks and balances in county government. That's all it is," Villanueva has said.

The only "no" vote to the motion was by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who called the motion a slippery slope that's all about personal feelings toward the sheriff. For her part, Barger also made it clear she's not a fan of Villanueva.

"If this is about holding accountable across the board, as it relates to elected, why is it just the sheriff? We've had indictments at all levels of government, unfortunately, in the county, and, yet, we're only targeting the office of the sheriff," Barger said.

The sheriff's department has been the subject of lawsuits over alleged deputy gangs and the use of deadly force, like the shooting death of Andres Guardado. Villanueva has repeatedly clashed with the board over subpoenas to appear before a civilian oversight commission.

"That's part of the political spin of the board of supervisors," Villanueva has said.

The motion itself does not mention the sheriff by name.

"Unfortunately, the county has had a long and troubling history with sheriff oversight and transparency. Former Sheriff Lee Baca, who went to prison for obstruction of justice and lying to federal investigators," Mitchell said.

County lawyers will now write up paperwork to report back to the board on July 26. Then the panel votes next month to decide if it will move forward.