LA County Sheriff's communications disrupted amid Microsoft outage

The Microsoft outage affecting Outlook and other apps has disrupted "other essential communication platforms" for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, according to deputies.

"While Microsoft works to restore service, the public and media are encouraged to visit our official website at LASD.org for Department information and inquiries," LASD wrote in an Instagram post. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as these technical issues are being resolved."

During its peak on Thursday morning, close to 130,000 users reported problems with Outlook on the outage-tracking website Downdetector. The technical issues with other Microsoft 365 services, such as Teams, AI assistant Copilot and Outlook, continued well into the night.

"We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas," the Microsoft 365 Status page wrote in a post to X.

Phillip Liebermann, President of Analog Informatics Corporation, said the day-long errors raise cybersecurity concerns as the technicians continue to determine the cause of the outage.

"I would expect a five-minute outage, or a 10-minute outage, but not 10 hours, 12 hours," he said.

Other law enforcement agencies, such as the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, had their email communications disrupted.

The City of Torrance said it's been affected by the outage but assured residents that services would continue.