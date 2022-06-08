LA County reports second presumed case of monkeypox

Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday reported the second presumed case of monkeypox.

According to officials, the patient is an adult who recently traveled.

The person is said to be showing symptoms but is "doing well and isolating away from others," the county said.

Last week, officials announced the first presumptive cause of monkeypox in the county.

"Is this something to be alarmed about?" said infectious disease expert Dr. Suman Radhakrishna. "The answer is no."

Monkeypox often causes symptoms like body aches and fever, as well as a rash that can spread across the human body. It is only spread through close, intimate or prolonged contact.