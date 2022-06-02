Watch CBS News
Los Angeles County confirms first presumptive case of monkeypox infection

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced the first presumptive cause of monkeypox infection with the county Thursday morning. 

Though the case was labeled as presumptive, as officials await confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials have launched an investigation and are conducting contract tracing to determine close contacts with the individual. 

They learned that the person, an adult, had recently traveled and had close contact with another person who was a confirmed case. 

Thus far, the person has shown symptoms of the infection, but has not required hospitalization. They are reportedly isolated from others. 

California previously reported three other cases of monkeypox in Northern California, a few of the more than a dozen now reported across the United States. 

Still, CDC officials maintain that "the risk of monkeypox in the general population remains very low," due to its less infectious nature. 

Monkeypox often causes symptoms like body aches and fever, as well as a rash that can spread across the human body.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 8:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

