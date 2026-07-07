LA County renews $20K reward to find driver that killed father and 3-year-old daughter

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors renewed the $20,000 reward to find the hit-and-run driver accused of killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter four years ago.

The deadly crash happened in North Long Beach on the night of March 1, 2022. Samantha Palacios, 3, and her father, Jose Palacios-Gonzalez, 42, were asleep in their apartment on the 6600 block of Rose Avenue when suspect Octavio Montano Islas slammed his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck through their wall.

Octavio Montano Islas is wanted for the deaths of Jose Palacios and his 3-year-old daughter. Long Beach PD

The Long Beach Police Department said Montano Islas was drunk and driving away from a nearby bar. Initially, LA County offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Montano Islas. Supervisor Janice Hahn increased the reward to $20,000 after it expired in 2025.

"Jose and Samantha's loved ones have lived with the pain of this unimaginable loss for more than four years now, and still have not gotten justice. We are asking anyone who may have any information on where Octavio is or where he may have gone to please share it with detectives," Hahn said. "We need your help."

Mother Esnelia Palacios has pleaded for justice since the crash killed her daughter and husband.

"My 17-year-old son and I witnessed the death of our loved ones and how Octavio Montano Islas got out of the truck and ran away, leaving us with unimaginable pain," mother Esnelia Palacios said in Spanish. "Nothing is going to return our loved ones, but Octavio Montano Islas has to pay for what he did," said Esnelia. "I ask you to please help us do justice."

Anyone with information about Islas' whereabouts is urged to contact Commander Paul Baum on Long Beach PD's Special Investigations Division at (562) 570-7449.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact 1-800-222-TIPS or submit their tips at the CrimeStoppers website.