Progress in debris removal continues across LA County as next rainstorm approaches, officials offer extension on relief grants

A week after Phase 1 of the debris removal process was completed, Los Angeles County officials provided an update Wednesday morning that progress continues as areas prepare for another round of rain and potential thunderstorms.

At a news conference, officials said safety measures implemented from the last storm are still in place and necessary adjustments have been made. LA County Department of Public Works Chief Deputy Director Angela George-Moody said the county is ready for this next storm.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19, 2025 - - A worker, right, sprays water to keep the dust down as other watch the removal of debris from a home lost to the Palisades fire on Livorno Dr. in Pacific Palisades on February 19, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Genaro Molina

To prepare for the upcoming weather event, Sierra Madre city leaders have issued an evacuation warning in parts of the city in anticipation of possible debris and mud flow.

Colonel Eric Swenson from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said crews continue to make progress in completing Phase 2 of fire debris removal in the Eaton and Palisades fire areas. Swenson said as of the time of the news conference more than 100 properties have been fully cleared by Phase 1 and 2.

He continued to encourage residents in affected areas to submit their Right of Entry forms to opt into the Army Corps' debris removal services. The deadline to opt in is March 31.

Use this link to access the Right of Entry forms.

Addressing concerns from the community about tree removal, Swenson said a hazardous tree removal waiver has been launched. This waiver will allow residents to refuse hazardous tree removal.

By signing the waiver, residents assume the responsibility for any potential hazards caused by the trees that have been identified by the Army Corps as posing safety concerns. The waiver also discloses that refusing hazardous tree removal could impact residents' ability to obtain rebuilding permits.

Use this link to access the hazardous tree removal waiver.

Last week, LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced the launch of the Household Relief Grant. Its goal is to bridge financial gaps and promote the general welfare of the affected households until insurance or government resources become available.

The deadline to apply for the grant is March 12.

Use this link to learn more about it.

LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said the county has three different active relief funds. They include the Household Relief Grant, LA Region Small Business Relief Fund and LA Region Worker Relief Fund.

On Wednesday, Horvath said the deadline for the small business and worker funds has been extended until March 12.

Thus far the county has invested $53.9 million toward the relief funds to help those impacted by the deadly wildfires.