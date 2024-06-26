LA County offers Beach Bus rides at a summer special rate

Penny Haseltine grabbed her sunscreen, snacks, and $6 for her round-trip bus ride from Lancaster to Santa Monica Beach and back, calling it her mini-vacation.

"I've been riding probably about 10 years, maybe 12," Haseltine said.

It's a service The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has been providing for the last 40 years, and this summer, the Beach Bus is already rolling along.

Haseltine said she enjoys the 70-mile journey to the beach, and for $6 there and back, she says it's a great deal to escape the summer heat a few times a week, and it's good for her mental health.

The Beach Bus also offers rides from East Los Angeles, Duarte, Altadena, La Cañada-Flintridge, and Castaic. For seniors, it's only $4 round trip.

Steve Burger, L.A. County Public Works Department Director of Transportation said it's cost-effective and stress-free for passengers.

"It allows them to get there sustainably, no traffic, no parking to deal with," Burger said.

Many of the riders from the Antelope Valley are retirees. Susie Holliday said she enjoys the camaraderie. "We talk to each other. We get down there, sometimes we, several of us hang out together," Holliday said.

Reservations are encouraged for the Beach Bus, up to 10 days in advance, but no later than 10 a.m. one day before your trip.