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LA County man convicted of murdering two homeless men, wounding another

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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A 41-year-old man has been convicted of murdering two homeless men and seriously wounding another during a two-day shooting spree in downtown Los Angeles two years ago. 

Clifford Chaun Loyer faces a sentence of life in prison after the jury convicted him on seven counts that encompassed the shootings and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors said he used a stolen handgun for the series of shootings. 

"Over two days in April 2024, Clifford Chaun Loyer armed himself with a stolen handgun and hunted human beings on the streets of downtown Los Angeles," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "He targeted three unhoused individuals, shooting each of them in the head and killing two. This case shows exactly why people who commit acts of extreme violence must be taken off our streets before they can claim more victims."  

Hochman said the surviving victim testified against Loyer while the bullet was still lodged in his neck. 

"His testimony was instrumental in securing justice," Hochman said.   

Loyer's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 26 in downtown LA.

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