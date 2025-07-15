LA County man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Torrance shopping center

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged a 47-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting in a Torrance shopping center's parking lot.

Along with the single count of attempted murder, prosecutors charged Redondo Beach resident John Paul Christman with shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and eight counts of shooting from a car. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 13.

In the meantime, he's being held on a $1.95 million bail.

Prosecutors said Christman allegedly drove up behind a woman parked in the Rolling Hills Plaza on May 9 and shot more than two dozen rounds at her car. Most of the rounds struck the vehicle, but six flew into a nearby dance studio. No one was wounded in the shooting.

"The victim faced a barrage of bullets, and we are thankful no one was hurt in this senseless rapid-fire attack," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Prosecutors said Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals tracked Christman to the Philippines after he fled the country on May 14.

"I thank the Torrance Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals for working with our office to extradite the defendant back to Los Angeles from the Philippines after he fled so he can face these allegations in court," Hochman said.