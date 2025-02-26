Watch CBS News
LA County launches household relief grant to provide financial assistance to wildfire victims

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County officials have launched a household relief grant to provide immediate financial assistance to residents impacted by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced the new LA County Household Relief Grant. Its goal is to bridge financial gaps and promote the general welfare of the affected households until insurance or government resources become available.

An area destroyed by the Eaton Fire is seen in Altadena, California, Jan. 20, 2025.
LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said the new LA County Household Relief Grant will help provide immediate financial assistance to victims. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Through this program, more than $27.8 million will be directly distributed to residents whose homes were destroyed or residents whose primary residence falls within the impacted areas," Barger said.

Use this link to see the criteria for qualifying for the grant.

Eligible households can receive grants in the amount of $6,000, $12,000 or $18,000.

"Grants be used for any financial support a family needs as they navigate being displaced," Barger said.

Applications for the grant close on March 12 and will only be accepted online. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

