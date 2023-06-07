LA County District Attorney to stop posting on Twitter

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will stop posting content on Twitter a "rise in unchecked vitriol targeting marginalized communities" as well as a handful of other reasons, including misinformation and a lack of oversight on the social media platform.

"While we respect the principles of the First Amendment, we also recognize that the comments regularly posted on our Twitter page have violated not only our own standards of conduct but have had the potential to harm members of our community," the office tweeted.

Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, joined by members of SEIU Local 2015 and other local leaders, addresses a news conference held on the steps of Hall of Justice on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

According to the Center for Countering Digital hate, hate speech directed against the LGBTQ+ community, Jewish people and Black people has increased since billionaire Elon Musk acquired the company in October 2022. Researchers at the Center claims that slurs against Black people have more than tripled and slurs against LGBTQ+ people rose 58% during Musk's tenure compared to the 2022 average.

"As a government agency, we have a duty to promote a safe and inclusive environment, and are unwilling to serve as a space for the dissemination of harmful and hateful content.

📌LADA will no longer be sharing our content on Twitter, full statement attached.



We are excited to continue to engage with our diverse and vibrant communities on all other platforms 🧵 pic.twitter.com/jqnKXX4tt0 — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) June 6, 2023

The office will continue its presence on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Late last year, the Santa Clara County District Attorney deactivated his Twitter account, citing a rise in hate speech on the platform.