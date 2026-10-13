LA County deputies investigate "horrific" animal cruelty case in Lynwood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they are "relentlessly" searching for the suspects who killed a Lynwood family's beloved husky in what deputies described as a "horrific" animal cruelty case.

"The incident is both horrific and heart breaking," LASD wrote in a statement. Our hearts are with the family of Ruso as the investigation continues. Detectives are working relentlessly to identify and locate any potential suspects, witnesses and any outstanding potential evidence."

The husky's owner Filiberto Reyes said his dog, Ruso, was lured from his front yard and taken a mile away on Oct. 4.

A video posted by the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation shows the 9-year-old husky hanging by a leash tied to a door in an alley near the 3500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Lynwood. Reyes said the leash and collar do not belong to him. Filiberto Reyes

"I am still in disbelief," he said. "Sometimes I just wish I could wake up from this nightmare, but it's a reality."

Reyes said Ruso was a friendly, outgoing, energy-filled dog that he viewed as another child.

"That was basically my son," he said. "Just a great dog. A good boy."

Reyes said his neighbors saw a man and woman standing around his front yard fence, where Ruso was lounging in the shade. Neighbors said the man began kicking and mistreating the dog before eventually luring the husky away from the yard with food.

A video posted by the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation shows the 9-year-old husky hanging by a leash tied to a door in an alley near the 3500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Lynwood. Reyes said the leash and collar do not belong to him.

"It's something you would see in a movie or something," Reyes said. "It's kind of a gateway crime to doing that to humans."

Deputies said they have a photo of someone last seen with Ruso but stopped short of calling him a person of interest. Instead, investigators said they hope to locate him so they can talk to him.

Deputies urged anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Christina Smith at CLSmith@lasd.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact LA County Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website, lacrimestoppers.org.