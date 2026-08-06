Chino Hills burglary suspect gets gas while fleeing from LA County deputies

An alleged burglary suspect escaped after fleeing into a downtown Los Angeles parking garage while Los Angeles County deputies were tracking them on Thursday afternoon.

The exact circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, but with SkyCal overhead, the suspect was seen changing the vehicle's license plate on the side of the 710 Freeway after receiving something from a second driver.

When the second driver surrendered to California Highway Patrol officers, SkyCal found the other suspect as they sped along East Los Angeles surface streets before merging onto the 5 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area.

At times, they were seen swerving around other drivers and driving at speeds up to 95 miles per hour in the northbound lanes before getting onto the westbound I-10, exiting near downtown and then turning back toward Boyle Heights on surface streets.

The pursuit suspect pumping gas in the midst of a pursuit. CBS LA

At around 4:30 p.m., the suspect stopped at a Shell gas station at the intersection of S. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Olympic Boulevard, where he got out to start pumping gas into the vehicle. There appeared to be two others inside the car at the time.

Chino Hills Police Department officers told CHP officials that the suspects were wanted for breaking into vehicles at a shopping center in their city.

The suspect pulled into a parking garage on S. Figueroa Street and W. 12th Street at 4:33 p.m. At the time, there were no law enforcement vehicles following behind and the LASD helicopter was no longer overhead.

No arrests have yet been reported by authorities. No injuries were reported in the incident.