LA County deputies arrest alleged T-Mobile armed robbery crew

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested two men and one juvenile for a string of more than a dozen armed robberies at T-Mobile stores.

Kalen Riley and Jalen Williams, both 20 years old, were booked for robbery and are being held on a $3.2 million bail. Deputies said the juvenile suspect was taken to Juvenile Hall and booked for robbery.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau tied the trio to at least 15 armed robberies at different T-Mobile stores throughout the county.

Two 20-year-old men and a juvenile were arrested for a string of more than a dozen armed robberies at LA County T-Mobile stores. LASD

The suspects were arrested after they allegedly robbed a Cudahy T-Mobile store that investigators were surveilling. Detectives arrested them as they were running out of the store and recovered about $13,000 worth of cell phones, tablets, smartwatches and cash.

When they searched the crew's getaway vehicle, deputies found more phones they believed were stolen during other robberies. They also found ski masks, gloves and a handgun they believe the suspects used during the robberies.

Deputies said Riley and Williams are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1. The juvenile's court date has not been scheduled yet.