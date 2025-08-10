LA County crews stop forward progress of small brush fire in South El Monte

Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire that broke out in South El Monte on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze, which was referred to as the Briggs Fire, was first reported at around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of N. San Gabriel Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Ground crews and a water-dropping helicopter were dispatched to the scene, where they were able to stop forward progress by 6:15 p.m.

The fire is said to have burned six acres. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

It's unclear how the blaze ignited.