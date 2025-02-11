LA County Board of Supervisors offer $10K reward for help solving 2024 unsolved murder

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest in the murder of Reajonette Morgan.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna is set to announce the reward. Luna will be joined by Raejonette's mother Anginette Morgan, From the "Long Live Gerrick Foundation" Demicha Lofton, family friend Keimyah William, Dr. Janoc Bance PSYD and family friend Donne Pullen.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and arresting anyone involved in the killing of Reajonette Morgan. Anginette Morgan

On July 2, 2024, around 7:45 p.m. the sheriff's department allege Morgan was fatally shot in her vehicle as she approached the 105 Freeway on ramp.

Another vehicle drove up to the driver's side of Morgan's vehicle and shot her multiple times causing her to crash into the corner of Vermont Avenue and the freeway on-ramp.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene driving south on Vermont Avenue, the sheriff's department said.

Authorities are asking for any information that might lead to the identification and arrest of those involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).