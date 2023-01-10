LA Council votes again to end COVID state of emergency

The City Council voted again to end Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of local emergency at the end of the month, after a motion to extend the emergency and keep in place temporary tenant protections failed today.

The council voted in December to set an end date for the emergency after extending it indefinitely every month since March 2020.

Council members Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez again filed an amending motion to scrap the end date, which fell one vote short of the eight required. A similar motion fell two votes short in December.

California's COVID-19 state of emergency is set to expire at the end of February. Council President Paul Krekorian backed the end date, seeking to separate tenant protections from the COVID-19 state of emergency. Krekorian also pledged to agendize items pertaining to tenant protections once they are passed out of committees.

"Tenant protections are not before us," Krekorian said. "What's before us is whether there is a state of emergency before us because of COVID, and there is not. There clearly is not."

The amending motion sought to keep the state of emergency in place until the council implements permanent tenant protections.

The local state of emergency ensures that renter protections created during the pandemic remain in place, but the city's longstanding eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship are also set to expire at the end of January.

Last October, the council voted 12-0 to approve a package of recommendations from a council committee to sunset the renters protections.

Under the council action, landlords will be able to resume increasing rent on rent-controlled apartments, which account for three-quarters of the units in Los Angeles, beginning in February 2024.

Tenants who have missed payments since March 2020 will have to meet two repayment deadlines. Under state law, they have until Aug. 1, 2023, to pay back missed rent between March 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Under the city's moratorium, tenants will have until Feb. 1, 2024, to repay rent accumulated from Oct. 1, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2023

.