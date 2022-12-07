Watch CBS News
LA animal shelter in urgent need of donations

By Amy Maetzold

(credit: SPCALA)

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is experiencing a food shortage and is asking for help from the community.

The organization says it goes through 37 tons of pet food a year and started getting low after an uptick in animals this summer.

According to spcaLA, they only have enough pet food to last three to four more weeks.

spcaLA needs canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:
12910 Yukon Ave.
Hawthorne, CA 90250
Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pm

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:
7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)
Long Beach, CA 90815
Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pm

spcaLA Administrative Office:
5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90016
Monday-Friday: 11am-3pm

spcaLA Marketplace:
7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)
Long Beach, CA 90815
Wednesday-Friday: 9am-5:30pm
Saturday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pm

If you want to donation of one or more pallets of food or cat litter, please contact spcaLA at info@spcaLA.com or (323) 334-4485.  

First published on December 6, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

