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Crews in Koreatown battle apartment building fire

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Firefighters are battling a blaze at an apartment building in Koreatown on Tuesday morning.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department are working to extinguish the fire at a 2-story apartment building in the 3200 block of James M Wood Boulevard.

Aerial footage of the fire shows heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. Crews are in offensive mode, working to stop the spread and control flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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