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Kayaker hospitalized after shark attack in Malibu

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A kayaker was hospitalized after a shark they accidentally caught while fishing bit them on the leg on Sunday in Malibu, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division told CBS LA that a fisherman was between 1 and 2 miles off the pier when they accidentally reeled in a Mako Shark. The individual tried to release the shark, but was bitten as he did so.

A good Samaritan on a boat nearby contacted emergency services, which helped the fisherman to shore. 

He was transported to a local hospital with a shark bite on his leg. As of Sunday afternoon, his condition remains unknown.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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