Kayaker hospitalized after shark attack in Malibu

A kayaker was hospitalized after a shark they accidentally caught while fishing bit them on the leg on Sunday in Malibu, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division told CBS LA that a fisherman was between 1 and 2 miles off the pier when they accidentally reeled in a Mako Shark. The individual tried to release the shark, but was bitten as he did so.

A good Samaritan on a boat nearby contacted emergency services, which helped the fisherman to shore.

He was transported to a local hospital with a shark bite on his leg. As of Sunday afternoon, his condition remains unknown.

No additional details were immediately made available.