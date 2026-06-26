Katsuya Uechi, pioneering Los Angeles sushi chef behind Katsu-ya restaurants, dead at 67

Katsuya Uechi, the pioneering sushi chef who helped redefine sushi in Los Angeles in the 2000s, has died at 67, according to Katsu-ya Group restaurant officials.

"Master Sushi Chef. Creator of the iconic Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice. The visionary behind our namesake flagship restaurant," an Instagram post announcing Uechi's death said. "Katsu-San helped shape the Los Angeles sushi landscape and beyond, making Katsuya a household name. Today, we honor his life and legacy by proudly carrying forward the vision he spent a lifetime perfecting."

Uechi, who was born in Japan, opened Sushi Katsu-ya in Studio City in 1997 and quickly set a new standard for Japanese cuisine in Los Angeles. Since then, the Katsu-ya brand has become a worldwide favorite among foodies, with locations in Toronto, Canada; Nassau, Bahamas; and several Los Angeles neighborhoods, including Brentwood, Century City, and Hollywood.

Chef Katsuya Uechi prepares a bluefin tuna at Katsuya Brentwood Celebrates A Decade on June 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac

Along with his iconic spicy tuna crispy rice, Uechi had multiple staple delicacies that turned his restaurants into a must-stop spot for Angelenos, a-list celebrities and visitors alike. He was highly regarded for his innovation and signature style that have since become common practice in sushi restaurants worldwide.

Uechi's cause of death remains unknown.

"Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy lives on in every guest we welcome and every dish we serve," the post said.