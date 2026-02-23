Kaiser Permanente nurses, health care professionals in California and Hawaii end strike, will return to work Tuesday

A strike lasting nearly a month in California and Hawaii will conclude on Tuesday morning after a union for nurses and health care workers struck a deal with Kaiser Permanente, as "significant movement at the bargaining table" was made on Monday.

A news release from the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) said the more than 31,000 striking Kaiser nurses and other professionals will return to work on Tuesday.

"Over the past 48 hours, significant movement at the bargaining table prompted union leaders to send the employer a notice of unconditional return to work," the news release says.

While negotiations will continue, no picket lines took place on Monday as return-to-work agreements were finalized.

"Returning members to their patients and their livelihoods is the clearest path to securing a final agreement and building on the progress achieved during the strike," the union said.

The strike affected Kaiser facilities in California and Hawaii starting Jan. 26. The union pushed for higher wages and increased staffing.