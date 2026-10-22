Juvenile girl shot and killed in Arcadia apartment

A juvenile girl was shot and killed inside an apartment in Arcadia Thursday morning.

The Arcadia Police Department said the deadly shooting happened at about 11 a.m. Officers said the suspect fled before they arrived at the apartment.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Pasadena Police Department responded to the 800 block of S. Arroyo Parkway after reports of a man connected to the case suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers said the man was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau took over the investigation into the case.

Investigators urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website, lacrimestoppers.org.