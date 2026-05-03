Justin Wrobleski tosses 6 scoreless innings to help Dodgers beat Cardinals 4-1

Justin Wrobleski tossed six scoreless innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Wrobleski (5-0) allowed six hits and a walk. Tanner Scott pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season.

Dustin May (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings in his first career start against the Dodgers since they traded him to Boston on July 31, 2025.

St. Louis had won six straight heading into Sunday's contest.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk and was hit by a pitch from Justin Bruihl in the seventh inning. He is 0 for 14 over his last four games, his longest hitless streak since going five straight games without a hit as a member of the Los Angeles Angels from May 24-28, 2022.

Alec Burleson lined a single up the middle off Will Klein in the eighth inning to drive in Jordan Walker for his team-leading 28th RBI.

Freddie Freeman stroked a two-out RBI single up the middle in the fifth inning to put the Dodgers ahead 3-0.

Andy Pages hit an RBI double to left field, and Hyeseong Kim followed with an RBI single to right field in the second inning to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2, 2.87 ERA) will start in the opener of a three-game series at Houston, which has not yet named a starter.

Cardinals: RHP Kyle Leahy (3-3, 5.52) will face Milwaukee RHP Chad Patrick (2-1, 2.57) to open a three-game series at Busch Stadium.