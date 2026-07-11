LA County firefighters battling 150-acre Juno Fire in Lancaster

Los Angeles County firefighters battled a brush fire near Lancaster that prompted some evacuation warnings on Saturday.

The so-called Juno Fire, which was reported at around 5:50 p.m. near Fairmont-Neenach Road, grew to burn about 150 acres of brush by 7:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

As the blaze burned, evacuation warnings were issued for several zones in the area, including:

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Both ground crews and water-dropping aircraft were working to mitigate the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

It's the second notable fire to break out in the Antelope Valley in recent days, after the quickly growing Summit Fire burned more than 2,600 acres after igniting on Friday afternoon near Llano in the Angeles National Forest.