Juniper Fire consumes 55 acres in Perris; multiple homes burned

Riverside County Fire Department crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to a vegetation brush fire dubbed the Juniper Fire in unincorporated Perris.

The fire started near the 19000 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road and rapidly grew to 55 acres by 5:40 p.m. and is 5% contained according to Cal Fire crews at the scene. They have reportedly stopped the forward motion of the blaze.

Santa Rosa Mine Road and Idaleona are closed.

#JUNIPERFIRE [UPDATE]: Fire is 50 acres, 0% contained. All evacuations remain in place. @RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/NuvKI1l4WX — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 27, 2023

At least one structure is in flames and others are threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters have issued evacuation orders for people living:

South of Santa Rosa Mine Road

East of El Baquero Road

West of Maywood Club Road

North of Blue Sky Road.

#JuniperFIRE [UPDATE]: A care and reception center for evacuees has been established at Pinacate Middle School, 1990 South "A" Street, Perris, CA 92570. pic.twitter.com/iBSNfihMxL — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 27, 2023

Aircraft are responding to the brusher. Click here for an interactive map of the evacuation zone.

So far, 99 firefighters have been dispatched to the brusher and about a dozen aircraft are above it.

An evacuation center has been established at Pinacate Middle School at 1990 South "A" Street in Perris.

This is one of two major fires reported in the Inland Empire on Tuesday, with a 90-acre fire burning vegetation in Mentone.