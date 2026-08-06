Jubilant Sykes' son pleads not guilty to murder charge in Grammy-nominated vocalist's killing at Santa Monica home

The son of Grammy-nominated singer Jubilant Sykes, accused of killing his father inside his Santa Monica home, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Micah Sykes, 31, is charged with one felony count of murder with a special allegation that the defendant used a deadly weapon in the commission of the crime. It is also alleged that he inflicted great bodily injury to a vulnerable person 60 years of age or older.

"Our community continues to mourn the senseless loss of Jubilant Sykes, whose renowned baritone and legacy of music brought joy to the world," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "This horrific act of violence is a painful reminder of how older adults remain vulnerable to violence, even from those closest to them. Our elders deserve to feel safe and the office's Elder Abuse Section is committed to holding those who harm them fully accountable."

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers responded to a residence on the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue on Dec. 8 after receiving a call from Jubilant Sykes' wife, Cecelia, about an assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they found Jubilant Sykes, 71, with critical injuries consistent with a stabbing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The DA's office alleges that he stabbed his father using a dagger, garden shears and barbell.

Micah Sykes is not allowed to contact his mother, according to a protective order, and is not allowed within 300 yards of the home.

Jubilant Sykes was nominated for the best classical album at the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010. He was known for his baritone voice and his performances on global stages including the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Apollo Theater and the Hollywood Bowl.

Santa Monica police said Micah Sykes has a history of mental illness.

His next court date has been scheduled for Sept. 2. He remains held on no bail.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.