Josh Lowe's first career grand slam leads Angels to 4-1 win over Athletics

Josh Lowe's first career grand slam was all the offense the Los Angeles Angels needed Sunday in a 4-1 victory over the Athletics.

Lowe was 10 for 33 with 27 RBIs with the bases loaded during his six-year career, but had only managed two extra-base hits in those situations prior to going deep off starter Aaron Civale in the second inning.

The center fielder fouled off a pair of 1-2 pitches before sending a high cutter 403 feet to the right-field corner for his first homer since May 20.

Angels starter Sam Aldegheri (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in five innings, striking out four. José Fermin threw two scoreless innings and Samy Natera Jr. got four outs for his first major league save.

Joey Meneses drove in Jeff McNeil with a sacrifice fly in the fifth for the A's, who finished with six hits. They went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base overall.

The A's threatened to cut into the lead after two straight walks to open the eighth, but Ryan Zeferjahn struck out the next two batters before giving way to Natera, who retired Nick Kurtz on a flyball.

Civale (5-5) permitted seven hits in five innings, striking out two. José Suarez tossed two scoreless innings in relief.

Up next

The A's host the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series beginning Monday night. LHP Gage Jump (3-1, 2.04 ERA) faces LHP Eric Lauer (3-5, 4.87) in the opener.

Angels RHP Ryan Johnson (1-2, 8.84 ERA) starts Monday night in Seattle against RHP George Kirby (6-7, 3.94) to begin a three-game set.