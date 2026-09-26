João Klauss, Justin Haak score after Rapids' own goal and Galaxy rally for 3-2 victory

João Klauss and Justin Haak scored following a second-half own goal by Colorado's Reggie Cannon and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied to beat the Rapids 3-2 on Saturday night.

Rookie Donavan Phillip scored his second goal four minutes into his fourth start to give Colorado (11-13-3) the lead. Phillip got assists from Josh Atencio and Jackson Travis in making his eighth appearance.

Paxten Aaronson came through with his career-high seventh goal for a 2-0 lead in the 39th minute with assists from Rob Holding and Loïc Williams.

The Galaxy (9-10-9) cut it to 2-1 in the 53rd minute on Cannon's miscue, and Klauss scored his sixth goal — unassisted in the 66th to tie it 2-all.

Haak scored for the first time this season to give the Galaxy the lead in the 74th minute. It was his third career goal after scoring twice in 81 appearances with New York City FC from 2019-2025.

JT Marcinkowski finished with two saves for Los Angeles, which went 3-1-1 this month.

Nico Hansen saved four shots for Colorado in a 1-2-2 September.

The Galaxy improved to 5-4-5 at home after starting play eighth in the Western Conference.

The Rapids entered in seventh place before falling to 2-10-2 on the road.

Colorado beat the Galaxy 4-1 in Denver to begin March.

Up next

Colorado: Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Oct. 10.

Los Angeles: At St. Louis City on Oct 11.