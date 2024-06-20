Jet-setter essentials for summer travel | The Go-To-Girlfriend

From disinfecting wipes and a travel scale to eye brightening patches and advanced deodorant, Sadie Miller gives us a glance at goods for your travel experience.

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes To-Go Lysol.com and Amazon, $1.49 for 15 wipe pack

Lysol.com and Amazon, $1.49 for 15 wipe pack The Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks by YSE Beauty ysebeauty.com, $36 for a set of 6 pairs. Code: KCAL15 for 15% off

ysebeauty.com, $36 for a set of 6 pairs. Code: KCAL15 for 15% off Secret Outlast Advanced :Available at Costco, 4 sticks for $16.99

:Available at Costco, 4 sticks for $16.99 Skincare Junkie Pore Therapy Daily Toner Pads:SkincareJunkie.com, $38:

Skincare Junkie Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer: SkincareJunkie.com, $68

LANEIGE Lip Treatment Balm: Sephora.com, $25

Sephora.com, $25 Hives & Honey Travel Jewelry Case: Walmart.com, $19.98

Walmart.com, $19.98 Travel Smart by Conair Digital Luggage Scale: Target.com, $14.99

Target.com, $14.99 35L Travel Backpack from Open Story: Target.com, $29.99