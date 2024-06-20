Watch CBS News
Local News

Jet-setter essentials for summer travel | The Go-To-Girlfriend

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Jet-setter essentials for summer | The Go-To Girlfriend
Jet-setter essentials for summer | The Go-To Girlfriend 05:04

From disinfecting wipes and a travel scale to eye brightening patches and advanced deodorant, Sadie Miller gives us a glance at goods for your travel experience.

  • Lysol Disinfecting Wipes To-Go Lysol.com and Amazon, $1.49 for 15 wipe pack
  • The Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks by YSE Beauty ysebeauty.com, $36 for a set of 6 pairs. Code: KCAL15 for 15% off
  • Secret Outlast Advanced :Available at Costco, 4 sticks for $16.99
  • Skincare Junkie Pore Therapy Daily Toner Pads:SkincareJunkie.com, $38: 
  • Skincare Junkie Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer: SkincareJunkie.com, $68
  • LANEIGE Lip Treatment Balm: Sephora.com, $25
  • Hives & Honey Travel Jewelry Case: Walmart.com, $19.98
  • Travel Smart by Conair Digital Luggage Scale: Target.com, $14.99
  • 35L Travel Backpack from Open Story: Target.com, $29.99
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 11:40 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.