Jet-setter essentials for summer travel | The Go-To-Girlfriend
From disinfecting wipes and a travel scale to eye brightening patches and advanced deodorant, Sadie Miller gives us a glance at goods for your travel experience.
- Lysol Disinfecting Wipes To-Go Lysol.com and Amazon, $1.49 for 15 wipe pack
- The Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks by YSE Beauty ysebeauty.com, $36 for a set of 6 pairs. Code: KCAL15 for 15% off
- Secret Outlast Advanced :Available at Costco, 4 sticks for $16.99
- Skincare Junkie Pore Therapy Daily Toner Pads:SkincareJunkie.com, $38:
- Skincare Junkie Megadose Super Antioxidant Face Moisturizer: SkincareJunkie.com, $68
- LANEIGE Lip Treatment Balm: Sephora.com, $25
- Hives & Honey Travel Jewelry Case: Walmart.com, $19.98
- Travel Smart by Conair Digital Luggage Scale: Target.com, $14.99
- 35L Travel Backpack from Open Story: Target.com, $29.99