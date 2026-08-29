Jayden Maiava, new playmakers lead No. 14 USC to 42-26 win over San Jose State in season opener

Jayden Maiava passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, and No. 14 Southern California opened a season of high expectations with a 42-26 victory over San Jose State on Saturday.

Trent Mosley caught seven passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Orange County product's impressive debut for the Trojans, who showcased several promising newcomers in coach Lincoln Riley's offense. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also caught a TD pass in his debut, while Riley Wormley and Shahn Alston rushed for their first TDs.

USC has College Football Playoff aspirations with a restocked roster around Maiava, who went 25 for 29 as the Trojans built a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter at the Coliseum. Six of the 10 Trojans who caught a pass were making their USC debuts.

"Really dominated the game there through three quarters," Riley said. "A lot of exciting ball. (Had) a lot of guys (in) their first games as Trojans make a lot of big plays out there."

Maiava began his third season as the Trojans' starting quarterback by rushing for a score on the opening drive. Dixon-Wyatt caught a short scoring slant in the second quarter, and 2025 breakout star King Miller rushed for a TD and a 28-0 lead right before halftime.

New USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's unit mostly looked sharp until the fourth quarter, when new San Jose State quarterback Luke Weaver led three late touchdown drives against the Trojans' backup defenders to tighten the final score considerably.

"Fourth quarter, not up to our standards," Riley said. "A bunch of guys got opportunities, and we had several that did not play the way that we anticipated. There will be a lot to learn and grow from. ... The way our starters played, that deserved to be a single-digit-score game."

Mosley slipped seamlessly into USC's game plan, leading the team with nine targets from Maiava while showing the elusiveness that made him a recruiting coup for Riley. Mosley's longest grab went for 33 yards, and he had 52 yards after the catch.

"He kind of just did what he does in practice," Riley said. "I don't think anybody here is very surprised. That's kind of what it looks like most days."

Mosley also had a 41-yard punt return in which he eluded several Spartans with a grace that had his teammates shouting.

"That kid moves differently," Miller said. "I mean, he's special. I love to see him play."

Hawaii transfer Weaver passed for 234 yards and threw fourth-quarter TD passes to Jerry McClure and Jordan Anderson before rushing for a late score. The Spartans' thoroughly overhauled roster will get a boost from its strong finish to head coach Ken Niumatalolo's third-season opener.

"That's far and away the best football team they'll play all year, and our guys were able to get open," Niumatalolo said. "We were able to protect against them, and so those things are encouraging. ... And when things did break down, it's exciting to see Luke extend some plays. That's going to bode well for us in the future."

The Trojans won despite being without several expected key contributors due to apparent injuries. Star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart and presumptive starting receivers Tanook Hines and NC State transfer Terrell Anderson were the biggest absences.

The Trojans lost All-American receiver Makai Lemon and counterpart Ja'Kobi Lane to the NFL, but Mosley and their possible replacements looked awfully promising. A few defensive players also popped — particularly defensive end Luke Wafle, the top overall recruit in last year's class by some evaluators. Freshman quarterback Jonas Williams, Maiava's possible successor next season, played the fourth quarter and passed for 55 yards with an interception.

Up next

San Jose State visits Eastern Michigan on Friday, Sept. 4.

USC hosts Fresno State on Friday, Sept. 4.