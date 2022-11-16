Watch CBS News
CBS News Los Angeles

Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery from burn injuries

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Jay Leno is expected to fully recover from burn injuries
Jay Leno is expected to fully recover from burn injuries 00:56

Jay Leno is doing well and is expected to fully recover from burn injuries he sustained while working underneath his car in the garage of his Burbank home Saturday.

Dr. Peter Grossman of the West Hills Burn Center reported this morning that Leno has undergone one surgery so far and another procedure is scheduled this week.

Leno, 72,  suffered deep second-degree, and possibly third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands Saturday where one of his vintage cars erupted in flames, reportedly while he was working on it. Burbank Fire Department was not called to the scene but Leno did get to the West Hills Grossman Burn Center for treatment on Monday.

Dr. Grossman reported Leno is a kind and engaging patient who was passing out cookies to children being treated at the hospital this morning.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 10:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.