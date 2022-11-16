Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery from burn injuries

Jay Leno is doing well and is expected to fully recover from burn injuries he sustained while working underneath his car in the garage of his Burbank home Saturday.

Dr. Peter Grossman of the West Hills Burn Center reported this morning that Leno has undergone one surgery so far and another procedure is scheduled this week.

Leno, 72, suffered deep second-degree, and possibly third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands Saturday where one of his vintage cars erupted in flames, reportedly while he was working on it. Burbank Fire Department was not called to the scene but Leno did get to the West Hills Grossman Burn Center for treatment on Monday.

Dr. Grossman reported Leno is a kind and engaging patient who was passing out cookies to children being treated at the hospital this morning.