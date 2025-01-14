Watch CBS News
Jay Leno serves barbecue to firefighters at the Palisades Fire

By Mika Edwards

Jay Leno joined the ranks of famous faces helping out during the devastating Southern California wildfires.

The comedian and former late-night host helped feed those fighting the Palisades Fire on Monday night. Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer Erik Scott posted a video of Leno serving up barbecue on social media.

"We're grateful for his kindness & the support from our community during this challenging time," Scott said in his post.

Leno also spoke with CNN's Anderson Cooper, who is covering the Los Angeles County Wildfires.

"It's an entire city wiped out. I mean, Pacific Palisades it doesn't exist and probably won't exist for next five, six years," Leno said during his interview, describing the damage.

Leno added one bright spot is the sense of community and neighbors helping neighbors.

"We'll get through it; we always do," Leno said.

The comedian's visit to the Palisades Fire wasn't his only visit to help those impacted by the fires. Leno said he also went to Pasadena on Monday to feed people at the Rose Bowl.

Leno isn't the only famous face to help during this time of need. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Pasadena Community Center on Friday to speak with evacuees. 

