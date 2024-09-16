Jane's Addiction cancels rest of their tour and issues apology after onstage altercation

Jane's Addiction frontman and guitarist get into fight onstage at Boston concert Jane's Addiction frontman and guitarist get into fight onstage at Boston concert 02:19

Jane's Addiction, the alternative rock band known for the albums "Ritual de lo Habitual" and "Nothing's Shocking," canceled the remainder of its reunion tour after an onstage altercation over the weekend.

The group announced on Monday that it made "the difficult decision to take some time away as a group."

"As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour," the band posted on its Instagram account.

The scuffle happened during the band's Fright night show at Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion. Video from the concert shows lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro shouting at each other during a song before it escalated into a brief shoving match, ending with Farrell throwing a punch at the guitarist.

Guitarist Dave Navarro (L) and singer Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform at Red Hat Amphitheater on September 03, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Getty Images

"Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase," the band posted on Instagram.

People who bought their tickets through resale sites such as StubHub and SeatGeek must contact those companies. Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery addressed the cancelation in messages posted to each of their Instagram accounts.

"We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis," the trio wrote. "Our hearts are broken."

The tour marked the first time the original members of the Los Angeles-based band shared the stage for multiple shows since 2010. Love and Rockets frontman Daniel Ash, who was co-headlining the tour, announced that his band would have to cancel their performances, too.

"We would have loved to have completed the rest of the dates on the tour with Jane's Addiction but unfortunately the matter is out of our hands," Ash wrote in a Facebook post."

Jane's Addiction was expected to end their tour on Oct. 16 in Los Angeles.