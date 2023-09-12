Irwindale police seek bicycle shop theft suspect captured in a photo taken aboard a Metro train

The thieves who stole nearly $40,000 worth of bicycles and equipment from Irwindale Cycles a little over a week ago had a well-developed plan of what to steal, knowing exactly where it was located within the store, but their escape plan wasn't foolproof.

A Metro A-Line rider snapped a photo of passengers who appeared suspicious to them. Two men heading to Pasadena at 5:30 a.m. had four high-end bicycles on the train, with price tags still attached. The photo made its way to the Irwindale Police Department, and on Tuesday, the department said they are searching for the suspect in the photo.

Irwindale Police Department

Irwindale Cycles surveillance video shows five people breaking into the store Aug. 28 around 1 a.m. through its back door. The suspects proceeded to steal 17 bikes and armfuls of tools and pedals, totaling just over $39,000 within 40 seconds.

"They know what they are doing, so it's really sad for us because we think it was somebody who was here before because they know the product. They didn't guess," said Norma Colindres, co-owner

The shop has served the community for more than 20 years and customers have rallied behind the business, starting a GoFundMe just in case insurance doesn't cover the costs of repairs or replacement of products.

The two Metro suspects are both described as adult Hispanic males with dark hair, approximately 5'6 to 5'8, weighing 165-185 pounds.

Anyone who has information about the burglary or the suspects can call the Irwindale Police Department at (800) 222-8477.