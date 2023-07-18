Watch CBS News
Irwindale police search for rock-throwing vandal

By KCAL-News Staff

Vandal throws a rock through front glass doors of Irwindale Aquatic Center
Irwindale police are looking for the man who vandalized the Irwindale Aquatic Center July 14.

Security video from the facility shows the suspect walking up to the center and hurling a rock at the front glass door, leaving it shattered as he then ran off around 11:52 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the vandal suspect intentionally hurl a rock into the aquatic's center glass front door   Irwindale Police Department

The man is then seen leaving the area in an unknown vehicle, heading west toward Irwindale Avenue.

Police say the damage to the center is in the thousands of dollars.

