Irvine's 'MacGyver' mail thief arrested

A prolific mail thief who had a cache of keys and tools used to access mailboxes and buildings has been arrested.

Irvine Police detectives said a complex investigation led them to Tanoah Daniel Marsh, 33, of Anaheim as the mail theft suspect.

Detectives reported that after serving a search warrant Wednesday, thousands of pieces of stolen mail were recovered. Marsh had created keys for himself and others to get into mailboxes and buildings with an elaborate locksmith setup that he had.

Detectives discovered a cache of keys after serving a search warrant Irvine Police Department

The US Mail Postal Inspectors are working with detectives to identify victims and other crimes committed.

Marsh was booked at Orange County Jail on multiple charges.

Detectives discovered thousands of pieces of stolen mail after serving a search warrant. Irvine Police Department