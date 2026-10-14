Orange County man arrested for using Snapchat to allegedly lure 13-year-old girl before sexual encounter

Irvine police are searching for more potential victims of a man who used social media to lure a 13-year-old girl before a sexual encounter last month.

In a news release, police said that 25-year-old Baldwin Park resident Juan Carlos Amaya contacted the teenage girl via Snapchat and began talking to her while pretending to be 17 years old.

"The two met at an Irvine park in July, where the victim had a sexual encounter with the man," the release said.

Amaya was booked at Orange County Jail on October 1, and on Wednesday, October 14, he was charged with lewd act upon a child under 14, using a minor for sex acts, possession and control of child pornography and contacting a child with intent to commit specified crime, according to the Irvine PD release.

"During the investigation, Detectives uncovered evidence that Amaya has been communicating with other minors on Snapchat, asking them to engage in sexual acts for the exchange of money or vapes," the release said.

Juan Carlos Amaya. Irvine Police Department

Police said that Amaya has used the usernames "amayaaajr" or "champagnealex_8" on Snapchat.

As they continue investigating the incident, detectives ask anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Amaya or who has more information to contact Detective Robinson at MRobinson@cityofirvine.org.